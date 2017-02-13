Red-hot mama-to-be!

At the Grammy Awards Sunday evening, Beyoncé posed for a photo with husband Jay Z in a stunning low-cut red dress that accentuated her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is pregnant with twins, rocked the long-sleeved sequined gown along with a beautiful chain necklace that dangled down her chest. She also posed with three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper.

PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCE FIRST LOOK!! ❤❤❤Proudly announcing the very first #peterdundas EPONYMOUS collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey #grammys2017 #PeterDundas #Beyonce @beyonce A photo posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Beyoncé put on a goddess-channeling performance earlier in the evening, to the tune of her Lemonade tracks “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” and has already nabbed the awards for best urban contemporary album and best music video.

“I thank God for my family, my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter [and] my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support,” Queen Bey said in her acceptance speech upon winning best urban contemporary album for Lemonade.

But the fashionista wasn’t the only one slaying with her show-stopping ensembles: The couple’s daughter Blue Ivy, 5, sported a pink Gucci tux throughout the evening, a tribute to the late singer Prince.

“Your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained,” the singer, 35, recited in her performance — words from her hit album. “I think of lovers as trees. Growing to and from one another. Searching for the same light.”

“Why are you afraid of love? You think it’s not possible for someone like you, but you are the love of my life. The love of my life.”