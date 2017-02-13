When fierceness is generational, you get Beyoncé, mom Tina Knowles Lawson and daughter Blue Ivy.

As seen on the Lemonade singer’s website, the legendary threesome posed for photos in a behind-the-scenes session leading up to Beyoncé’s goddess-inspired performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, outfitted all in gold to match the mama-to-be.

Lawson introduced her daughter’s unbelievable production, in which she sang “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” while Blue, 5, was featured in a hologram at the beginning of the segment, running in a circle around her mother and giggling.

“Do you remember being born? Are you thankful? Are they hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother and her mother and her mother,” the voice of Beyoncé, 35, could be heard over the performance’s introduction — an excerpt from Lemonade.

“You look nothing like your mother, everything like your mother. You desperately want to look like her … You must wear it like she wears disappointment on her face.”

“Your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained. I think of lovers as trees. Growing to and from one another. Searching for the same light. Why are you afraid of love? You think it’s not possible for someone like you, but you are the love of my life. The love of my life.”

“What makes me most proud and why why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in here for my daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her,” Lawson, 63, said during her introduction of Bey’s performance.

She also made it clear recently how difficult it was to keep the singer’s pregnancy news — she’s expecting twins — under wraps.

“WOW I don’t have to keep the secret anymore,” she wrote on Instagram shortly following Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s baby announcement. “I am soooo happy God is so good twin blessings. Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them soo much.”