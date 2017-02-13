Beyoncé‘s Grammy Awards performance celebrated the power of women, but also pregnancy and the power of giving life.

The “Drunk in Love” singer was clad in a floor-length gold, sheer belly-highlighting gown with matching headpiece, that were seen on her website and in the designer’s Instagram.

In the sketches, the Norwegian-born designer, Peter Dundas, reveals what the inspiration for the designs were — referencing his “muse queen Bey.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage.

PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCÉ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #FirstLook #grammys2017 #beyonce @beyonce #lovedrought #PeterDundas #houseofmalakaixpeterdundas #Proudly announcing the very first #peterdundas eponymous collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey A photo posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

The sketches celebrate the maternal journey of the songstress, featuring her growing belly.

PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCÉ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#grammys2017 @beyonce #beyonce #lovedrought #houseofmalakaixpeterdundas #PeterDundas A photo posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

On her website, the Grammy-award winner and mom-to-be revealed photos with her daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, and mother, Tina Lawson. Both were dressed in the gold regalia the singer wore during her awards show performance.

In a mesmerizing photo, Beyoncé sits with Blue Ivy by her side, while her mother sits behind her, clasping her right shoulder.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

In others, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her costumes are shown, including her gold headpiece on a bust.

The singer, 35, surprised fans when she announced Feb. 1 that she and Jay Z, 47, would be welcoming two new additions to their family later this year.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the “Formation” singer wrote on Instagram, later giving fans a glimpse into her maternity photo shoot featuring Blue.