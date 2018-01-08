Host Seth Meyers and Pregnant Wife Alexi Walk Golden Globes Red Carpet

Before Seth Meyers takes on his hosting duties for the Golden Globe Awards, he’s spending quality time with his wife Alexi on the red carpet.

The second-time mom-to-be covered her baby bump in a long black gown with a cutout back, finishing the look with dangling green earrings. Meyers, 44, complemented his wife in a black tuxedo.

“It’s very different the second time because you’re exhausted to begin with,” Alexi said on the red carpet of her pregnancy, adding that she was feeling “very well” overall.

But her husband says one person might be a little angry at being excluded from the evening’s events: their son Ashe Olson, 21 months.

“He’s not excited that his younger brother will be the one who went to the Globes,” says Meyers, with his wife admitting, “I tried to convince Seth to put a tux on him and bring him out here tonight. Seth said no.”

“I couldn’t bring him around all these monsters,” joked the star.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Simone Honored as First “Golden Globe Ambassador” – “[It] Makes Me So Happy”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The spouses’ coordinating black looks are in support of the Time’s Up campaign — a movement aimed at fighting sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all workplaces. Many celebrities at the evening’s event are wearing black in solidarity.

Sunday’s outing comes almost two months after the Late Night with Seth Meyers star announced on his show that the couple will be welcoming their second child.

Meyers opened up to PEOPLE for this week’s issue about his expanding family, confirming the baby on the way would be a boy and is due in the spring. “Knock on wood, the first one’s been so great … if the next one’s just in the ballpark, we’ll be really happy,” he said.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“We really like being parents and we never thought we’d stop at one,” Meyers continued. “I think now it’ll be a conversation as to what we do next. But this we always wanted and we were just happy that it’s coming.”

The star revealed that he was “very happy” his wife was accompanying him to L.A. for the Golden Globes, explaining, “When we discussed whether or not I should do this, I wanted to make sure she would be willing to come, and she will be there.”

Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop/NBC

FROM PEOPLETV: Emily Maynard Johnson Admits She Was Ashamed to Stop Breastfeeding Her Second Son Early

RELATED GALLERY: Making a Statement — See the Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

In parenting Ashe, the former Saturday Night Live star told PEOPLE that while he can offer a certain skill set for his son, there are some things he’ll “have to look to professional instruction” for if he decides to go the route of athletics, singing or dancing.

“If my son wants to be better at sports he will be very disappointed in his father,” Meyers said. “If he wanted to play an instrument or learn how to properly make a bed [I could help with that].”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

RELATED: Seth Meyers Is Relying on “Spirit Animal” Amy Poehler to Help Him Prepare for Golden Globes

“Because I will say, I make our bed every morning to be a helpful husband, and pretty much every other day I walk back through the bedroom and my wife is remaking it,” he admitted.

“I’m not great at making a bed, but I think on the other hand my wife might be a little OCD and cannot accept a favor when it is done for her,” Meyers joked, adding, “Don’t even get me started on the fitted sheet, the bane of my existence.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.