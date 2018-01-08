Ricky Martin Reveals He Wants '4 More Pairs of Twins' on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Ricky Martin is already father to 9-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo. But the 46-year-old singer says his family isn’t complete just yet.

Martin, who is presenting at the Golden Globes, hit the award show’s red carpet on Sunday with his fiancé Jwan Yosef and opened up about growing his family.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work, wedding,” he said.

Painter Jwan Yosef (left) and Ricky Martin Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

“It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”

As for his sons, Martin said they are “incredible.”

#AllBlack #TimeisUP #GoldenGlobes A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

His sons were born via surrogacy and Martin said earlier this year that he’s ready to welcome “daddy’s little girl.”

“It’s funny because the way we do babies, I get to choose the sex,” he said during a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “So definitely girls are coming.”

He added then that Yosef wants kids of his own too.

“I’m talking about my babies,” Martin said. “And then he is going to have more babies as well.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.