Reese Witherspoon and Pregnant Eva Longoria Walk Golden Globes Red Carpet Together — in Black

Time’s Up on the Golden Globes red carpet — and Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon are two of the women who have the microphone.

The actresses led the way during Sunday evening’s event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, both dressed in black to show their support of the Time’s Up movement. Longoria wore a long-sleeved velvet dress while Witherspoon went for a one-shoulder gown.

The campaign, which launched on New Year’s Day, saw Longoria, Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and hundreds of other women in entertainment sign an impassioned open letter speaking out against sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” Longoria, Witherspoon’s date for the evening, said on the red carpet at Sunday’s event. “Tonight is just one small part of that.”

Time’s Up has since raised more than $16 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment. Ahead of the Golden Globes, the movement encouraged attendees and viewers alike to wear black as a symbol of solidarity.

At the time of the campaign’s launch, the letter was published in the New York Times, with the stars speaking to the publication about wearing black to Sunday’s awards ceremony.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” said Longoria, 42. “A vast majority of the women who had been contacted and planned to attend the ceremony pledged to participate.”

“For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” she added. “This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Other Time’s Up members include actresses Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington and more.

Time’s Up initial meetings kicked off in early October after a wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories that alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

“We have been siloed off from each other,” Witherspoon — who’s nominated tonight for best actress, limited series or television movie for her role in Big Little Lies — told the NYT.

“We’re finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard.”

Both Witherspoon and Longoria used Instagram following the campaign launch to share its message, as well as personalized ones of their own.

“I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. @TIMESUPNOW,” Longoria wrote alongside an image of the letter.

“I stand with ALL WOMEN across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation,” Witherspoon captioned a post. “Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund.”

Longoria’s appearance Sunday evening marks her first red carpet since news broke last month that she and husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

“Eva is such a caring and motherly person already,” a friend close to the Desperate Housewives alum told PEOPLE. “She’s always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can’t wait to pass that along to her baby.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.