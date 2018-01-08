Pregnant Hilarie Burton Supports Time's Up Movement: 'My Unborn Daughter and I Wear Black'

Hilarie Burton may be absent from tonight’s Golden Globes, but she’s showing her Time’s Up support from home.

The pregnant star — who’s expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan — posted a selfie to Twitter Sunday, showing off her baby bump under a black collared shirt.

“#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black,” Burton, 35, captioned the photo.

“For all the mothers and daughters and sisters — blood related or otherwise,” she added. “I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful.”

#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful pic.twitter.com/fxijHNdUNW — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) January 7, 2018

Burton previously claimed Ben Affleck groped her when she was a host on MTV’s TRL in 2003, writing, “I didn’t forget” when one user tweeted, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

Affleck later used the social media platform to apologize to the actress, writing, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Morgan, 51, later told Entertainment Tonight that “of course” he was happy Affleck had apologized.

“I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change,” he said.

Added The Walking Dead star, “Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Frazer Harrison/Getty

Burton made her bump debut at September’s Emmy Awards — and the second-time dad-to-be (he and Burton share son Augustus, 7½) inadvertently revealed the new baby’s sex shortly after, at the Supernatural convention in New Jersey.

“I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans … and, as usual … she was a rockstar,” Morgan wrote on Instagram, joking, “After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope … thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.