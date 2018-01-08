Natalie Portman and Pregnant America Ferrera Walk the Golden Globes Red Carpet Together

Natalie Portman‘s date to tonight’s Golden Globe Awards? America Ferrera.

The actresses walked the red carpet together in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, both wearing black in support of Time’s Up: a movement whose letter both women, alongside hundreds of others in show business, signed ahead of the campaign’s New Year’s Day launch.

Ferrera kept her baby bump under wraps in a gown complete with a train. The Golden Globes marks the first red carpet the Ugly Betty alum has appeared on since announcing her first child on the way with husband Ryan Piers Williams on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s so incredible to look around and see everyone in solidarity, ready to really address the issues that exist in our industry and across all industries,” Ferrera, 33, said on the red carpet. “It’s our job — right now, the time is now — for us to do the work that will make women and all people more safe and more equal in their workplaces and in their lives.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Portman, 36, who is presenting at the show, leveraged the crushed-velvet trend in a long black gown and matching sweater — a bit of a ’90s throwback that fit right in with the “prom pose” she and Ferrera nailed in a photo posted to the latter’s Instagram account ahead of the event.

“My gentlewoman of a date, @nportmanofficial came all the way to the door for me,” Ferrera captioned the post. “How ladies do. #TIMESUP#WHYWEWEARBLACK”

Ferrera, Portman and more than 300 other women in show business came together to sign the letter marking the launch of Time’s Up, which has since raised close to $16 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment.

“For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” Eva Longoria told the New York Times, who first published the letter. “This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

Other women whose names appear on the signature list include Rashida Jones, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington and more.

“Today I wear black to be in solidarity with all people who have suffered discrimination, harassment, abuse in the workplace,” said Portman — who joined Instagram in the wake of the campaign’s launch — in a video posted to her account before the ceremony.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.