Liev Schreiber‘s biggest cheering section Sunday night? His kids!

Although he didn’t take home the Golden Globe, the Ray Donovan star was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television drama for the fourth year in a row.

And while Samuel Kai, 9, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10, didn’t attend the glitz-and-glam event, they kept tabs on their dad from home — and mom Naomi Watts got the adorable moment on camera.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

“Watching with the kids … ” she captioned the Instagram Stories photo, which showed the boys hamming it up right in front of the TV during a close-up of Schreiber, 50.

No face shots!!! A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Jan 4, 2018 at 3:01pm PST

Watts, 49, also used Instagram Sunday to show her support of Time’s Up: a movement against workplace sexual assault, harassment and inequality that saw most celebrities at the Golden Globes don black in solidarity.

“#timesup 50/50 by 20/20 it’s happening!!” the actress captioned a post, writing on an initial photo about the campaign, “I signed this letter of solidarity and donated to stand with women across every industry in saying: #TIMESUP.”

“The @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund provides subsidized legal support across industries to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace,” she added. “Join me! Read the letter, sign & donate.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Although the amicable exes’ sons stayed home Sunday, they have each had a little taste of the Emmy Awards red carpet — Sasha in 2016 and Kai just recently.

In September, Schreiber’s younger son attended the event alongside his dad, sporting an Isaia tuxedo and bow tie along with J. Crew’s Kids’ Classic Wing Tips shoes in black.

“The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!” the actor, who was nominated once again for his work on Ray Donovan that evening, captioned a father-son photo ahead of the ceremony.

Both Watts and Schreiber have spoken out about their 2016 split multiple times, admitting that although it hasn’t been the easiest experience after the end of their 11-year relationship, their joint priority is their children.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” Schreiber said in a recent interview during Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. “The way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids.”

“It’s important to support each other,” he added. “I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy with the boys and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other.”