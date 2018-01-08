Miranda Kerr Debuts Her Baby Bump at Golden Globes Afterparty in a Glam Leopard-Print Dress

Baby on board!

Miranda Kerr made her bump debut Sunday evening, attending a Golden Globes afterparty in a leopard-print fitted black gown featuring a keyhole cutout at the bust, halter neckline and knee-high slit adorned with a tassel detail.

The Australian supermodel accessorized with sparkling earrings and rings, black strappy heels and even black nail polish, showing solidarity with others supporting the Time’s Up movement.

The party — hosted by Warner Bros and InStyle following the show at the Beverly Hilton — marks Kerr’s second official carpet appearance since her rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in November.

Kerr, 34, joins hundreds of women in Hollywood who have spoken out in support of Time’s Up, a movement launched on New Year’s Day to raise awareness and raise money to help combat sexual harassment, assault and inequality in all industries.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” mom-to-be Eva Longoria told the New York Times of the decision to wear black at the Golden Globes ahead of the show.

“A vast majority of the women who had been contacted and planned to attend the ceremony pledged to participate,” she added.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

😘 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

😋🤰🏻🍩 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:32pm PST

Already mom to 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, Kerr’s baby on the way is her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, whom she married in May.

The Snapchat CEO, 27, and former Victoria’s Secret Angel tied the knot in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard of Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement in November.

🤰🏻✨🤰🏼 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:17pm PST

Flynn recently celebrated his birthday, turning 7 on Saturday — and his mama didn’t miss a beat on giving him a sweet shout-out.

“Happy Birthday to my little angel ❤️ 🎂😇🙏🏻✨,” she captioned a video of a swaying balloon that read, “Happy Birthday to You!” and giant silver balloons spelling out her son’s name.