Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Is a 'Huge Fan' of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman: 'It's Awesome'

Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River Rose undoubtedly looks up to her mama, but Wonder Woman is a close second.

The “Love So Soft” singer opened up to Ryan Seacrest Sunday evening on the Golden Globes red carpet, praising her 3½-year-old older child for having a variety of role models including the one recently made more accessible by Gal Gadot.

“My daughter’s a huge fan too. She’s adorable,” said Clarkson, 35, when Seacrest asked about the singer being a fan of Gadot. “She does the fighting like the little Wonder Woman in the movie.”

“It’s awesome to see your little girl do that, not just be Ariel [from The Little Mermaid],” she added. “Ariel’s awesome — she was my fave too, and Belle [from Beauty and the Beast] — but I’m just saying it’s cool to have a superhero chick for your daughter to be like, ‘I wanna dress like Wonder Woman.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kelly Clarkson and daughter River Kelly Clarkson/Twitter

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Simone Honored as First “Golden Globe Ambassador” – “[It] Makes Me So Happy”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

River’s love for Gadot and Wonder Woman are no surprise, considering a sweet gift she received from the actress in November.

“Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman,” Gadot wrote on a photo of herself as Wonder Woman that she sent the lucky little girl, along with two figurines of the iconic DC heroine.

Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Source: Kelly Clarkson/Twitter

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

But River is one well-rounded kid. Her 3rd birthday party was all about the Disney Princess glam, with the guest of honor donning an elaborate Belle costume and posing for a series of adorable snaps — including some in her very own carriage!

“Happy Bday 2 our smart, witty & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished 4 ‘pink forever’ on her birthday 😂,” the singer tweeted alongside a photo gallery.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.