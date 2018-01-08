'Mom Life!' Jessica Alba Wears Black While Breastfeeding Son Hayes During Golden Globes

Jessica Alba may not have been in attendance at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, but she showed her support from home — and proved she is a master of multitasking.

The new mom of three showcased her commitment to the Time’s Up campaign on Instagram Sunday evening, wearing a black top and sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding 1-week-old son Hayes Alba.

“Momlife,” she wrote on top of the Instagram Story photo, making a separate post about how her evening plans included her participation in the important movement.

“#timesup #equality at home nursing my baby boy wearing a black in solidarity with all who demand equality and respect. 👊🏽🖤 #endsexualharassment #equalpay #equalrights #whywewearblack,” Alba captioned the post.

Another new mom who was cheering from home? Mindy Kaling! The actress, who welcomed daughter Katherine Swati on Dec. 15, shared the Instagram message, “Live from my home, #timesup. My black nursing bra is on display! 💪🏾🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤”

Alba, 36, is one of hundreds of women in show business who have come out in support of Time’s Up: a call to action launched on New Year’s Day to bring attention to the idea of combating sexual harassment, assault and inequality in the workplace.

Originally published in the New York Times, the campaign’s accompanying open letter read, “The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time’s up on this impenetrable monopoly.”

On Sunday, most attendees at the Golden Globes wore black as a symbol of solidarity — many who were initial signers of the letter, including Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman and more.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their newest addition early on New Year’s Eve. He joins the couple’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

“Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5,” Alba wrote the following day, sharing his first photo to social media.

Warren chimed in on Instagram too, sharing a photo of himself gazing down at his son alongside a beautiful message that read, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.”