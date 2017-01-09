Kerry Washington Jokes About Life with Kids: My Best Acting Is the Role of Well-Rested Woman

Kerry Washington says her acting chops help her get through the occasional difficulties of motherhood.

The Scandal actress, 39, and her husband, former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, are parents to daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 2, and son Caleb Kelechi, 3 months.

“It’s the best acting of my life right here, the well-rested woman,” she joked in an interview with Extra at the Golden Globes on Sunday. “It’s my best role.”

As for how her daughter Isabelle is adjusting to life as a big sister, “she’s great, she’s enjoying it,” Washington said. “It’s good. I’m an only child, but my husband has many siblings, so he can walk her through it.”

Washington was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Confirmation.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

This was not the first red carpet appearance Washington has had since welcoming baby Caleb last October. In December, the mother of two made her post-baby debut at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation in Los Angeles.

“I took my six-to-eight weeks off of not exercising after [giving birth], and now I’m back to it a little bit — and eating properly,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “But, you know, you can’t really diet or do anything too crazy when you’re nursing. Baby first!”

She recently thanked fans for all the love and support she received after giving birth to Caleb on Oct. 5.

“I saw all your very kind & thoughtful congratulatory tweets. So yeah we thank you. Xo,” she wrote along with a heart eye emoji.