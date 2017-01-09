Gal Gadot Shows Off Baby Bump at Golden Globes: I’m ‘Ready to Rock the Red Carpet’

Gal Gadot is a supermom-to-be!

The actress, 31, made a splash at Sunday night’s Golden Globes as she showed off her growing baby bump. Donning a plunging black and silver gown, the expectant mom looked radiant on the red carpet.

“Thank you @muglerofficial and @tiffanyandco for making me ready to rock the red carpet #goldenglobes #redcarpet #fashion #fun,” sharing photos from her walk down the carpet.

But she was sure to thank her team for getting her red carpet ready.

“Getting ready… #goldenglobes #excited with my beauty squad @sabrinabmakeup @jennychohair @tracy_clemens @katiebofsegal @elizabethstewart1,” she captioned a photo of herself surrounded by her glam squad.

Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, announced in November that she’s expecting her second child with husband Yaron Versano.

“So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime,” the actress captioned an adorable mirror selfie of herself and Versano joining hands to make a heart over her growing belly.

Gadot and Versano welcomed their first child, daughter Alma, in 2011.