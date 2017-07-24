Calling All GloBugz! GloZell Green Launches New YouTube Channel Aimed at Educating Preschoolers

GloZell Green is leveraging her online presence to help kids learn!

The video star has teamed up with Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) and PB&J to launch GloBugz!, a children’s brand and YouTube channel — named after her fan base! — dedicated to helping preschoolers become familiar with concepts in science, math, literacy, foreign language and much more.

“I love to make people laugh, and I believe that laughter and song are the best way to help young children learn,” Green, 44, says, adding of the partnership, “I’m really excited about working with Bunim/Murray and PB&J to unleash the power of ‘GloBugz’ on the universe.”

Subjects like science and math are only the beginning of GloBugz!, which launches Monday. In the videos, Green — a mom herself, to 11-month-old O’Zell Gloriana De — will take kids on journeys of live action mixed with animated elements, dabbling in unique lessons.

Among the skills viewers will learn? Do-It-Yourself kid-friendly projects, jumping rope and even an introduction to American Sign Language — complete with nursery rhymes and other fun songs around every corner.

“GloZell is a one-of-a kind talent, and we are so excited to be working with her on GloBugz!, the first original, celebrity-branded children’s destination on YouTube and the YouTube Kids App,” Patty Ivins, Head of PB&J Television, says.

“We have a real opportunity to make fun learning available to millions of children and with talent who parents trust. This is something that is truly groundbreaking in the children’s space,” she adds.

For more information on GloBugz!, visit globugzkids.com, or subscribe now on YouTube.