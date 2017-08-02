Gleb Savchenko is doing a two-step — in fatherhood!

The Dancing with the Stars pro and his wife Elena Samodanova welcomed their second daughter, he shared on Twitter Wednesday alongside multiple emojis including a baby, a bow and a bottle.

“Elena & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg 👶🏼🎀🍼🏩,” wrote Savchenko.

Zlata’s addition to the family comes alongside big sister Olivia, 6.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

. @ElenaSamodanova & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg 👶🏼🎀🍼🏩 — GLEB SAVCHENKO (@Gleb_Savchenko) August 2, 2017

I'm so excited to share are BiG news:"We're expected a baby girl,a second little girl"🐣🌸🍼❤️my Family @Gleb_Savchenko #oliviasavchenko👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 pic.twitter.com/16Me1kL5nI — Elena Samodanova (@ElenaSamodanova) March 26, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Erika Jayne and Pro Partner Gleb Savchenko Are Bringing Sexy Back to DWTS!

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Savchenko and Samodanova, who is also a professional dancer, would be expecting their second child.

“We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl,” Savchenko, 33, told E! News. “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

❤️🙏🏼 A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Don't wanna let him go 😢 @glebsavchenkoofficial ✈️🛫 A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

FROM PEN: Dancing Under the Stars: Julianne Hough’s Perfect Wedding to Brooks Laich: “We Never Stopped Looking at Each Other”

RELATED: Second Daughter on the Way for Dancing with the Stars‘ Gleb Savchenko

Dishing to PEOPLE in March about his second baby girl on the way, Savchenko said, “We were planning. We wanted to have another child. It’s the time. Olivia is already 6, so she can help a little.”

He added, “She wanted to have a little sister, so we were like, ‘That’s a great chance. That’s a great opportunity for us.’ We’re in L.A. now settled and everything’s great, so it’s fun.”

Savchenko has appeared on DWTS three times: once in 2013, when he and partner Lisa Vanderpump finished in 10th place, once in 2016, when he and Jana Kramer finished in fourth place and most recently in season 24, when he and Erika Girardi nabbed ninth place.