Dancing with the Stars' Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Expecting Second Child

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for Dancing with the Stars Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova, who are expecting their second child together, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple already shares one daughter, Olivia. Savchenko, 33, is dancing in the current season of DWTS with partner Erika Jayne.

“We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl,” Gleb told E!. “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

So far, it looks like the star is a great dad already. The dancer posted a sweet picture on Instagram showing off his teaching skills as he and his daughter did splits on the dance floor.

Despite their busy schedules, Savchenko and Samodanova work hard to spend as much time as possible together, celebrating Valentine’s Day with each other and Olivia.

Savchenko appeared in DWTS in 2013, when he partnered with Lisa Vanderpump. The couple finished in 10th place. In 2016, he returned to the show to dance with singer and actress Jana Kramer. The couple finished in 4th place.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.