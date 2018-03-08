Happy International Women’s Day, Gisele Bündchen and Vivian Lake!

The supermodel and her 5-year-old daughter star together in an oceanside snap shared to Bündchen’s Instagram account Thursday, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Vivian and her mama are photographed from the back as they gaze out toward the water, making heart shapes with their hands.

“More love, more compassion, more respect, more equality, more support,” Bündchen, 37, captioned the post in English and her native Portuguese.

“May we give to each other and to the world what we would like to see more of,” she added. “Happy Women’s Day to all women around the world! #sendinglove #equality #internationalwomensday #weareone ❤”

The mother of two (she and husband Tom Brady also share son Benjamin Rein, 8) was the target of some recent criticism over comments she reportedly made following the New England Patriots’ defeat at Super Bowl LII.

Bündchen reportedly explained to the children that the Eagles hadn’t won in a long time. “They haven’t won in a million years,” she allegedly said to console them, reportedly replying when Vivian said, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl” with, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

The supermodel clarified her remarks on Twitter the following week, writing, “Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

In December, Vivian’s mom and dad both used social media to express their heartfelt wishes for their little girl‘s 5th birthday.

“5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!! 🎈🎉❤,” Brady, 40, wrote in the caption of a photograph of Vivian and Bündchen smiling in the water as they looked at the camera during a family vacation.

Bündchen shared a photograph of herself lifting her daughter up into the air as the sun shone down on them while the supermodel wore a black string bikini, writing, “Today is her day! 5 years ago our family was blessed with a little sunshine that made my heart complete. #infinitelove #forevergrateful#mygilrygirl ❤☀🎈”