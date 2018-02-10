She’s seeing blue skies!

On Friday, Ginger Zee delivered a baby boy via scheduled cesarean section, she announced via Twitter. “Ginger and baby are doing great,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The Good Morning America chief meteorologist is already mom to son Adrian Benjamin, 2, with her husband, Pickler & Ben host Ben Aaron.

“Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day,” she captioned a photo of Adrian wearing “Big Brother” scrubs.

Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day 😉 pic.twitter.com/UIQubKeUKd — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2018

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Ginger Zee Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: See the Adorable Way Ginger Zee Incorporated a Weather Theme Into Her Son’s Nursery

Zee, 37, enjoyed a baby shower Thursday on the set of GMA to celebrate her son, as well as mark her last day of work before maternity leave. Among the sweet gifts she received were a collection of books including Little Pea, Winnie-the-Pooh, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and The Monster at the End of This Book.

“The big day is tomorrow … we cannot wait to meet this little guy,” she said. “I was telling Robin [Roberts] on the way in, I think it really hit me last night.”

“I didn’t sleep much,” added the author of Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I Am One. and Dancing with the Stars alum. “I was like ‘Wait, I’m going to have another baby.’ It just hit me.”

But that didn’t stop her from showing off her baby bump one last time. On Thursday night, Zee walked the runway in the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2018 fashion show, where celebrities donned the color in an effort to spread awareness about women’s heart health.

RELATED: Ginger Zee: Becoming a Mom Made Me Feel Better About My Body – and My Life!

And as she celebrated her last day at work before going on maternity leave, Zee received one more surprise: a visit from Adrian! And as it turns out, the soon-to-be big brother already has a name picked out for his baby sibling.

“Who’s in mommy’s belly?” Zee asked her son. His reply? “Goofy!”

“Every time we ask him what he wants to name his baby brother, it’s Goofy,” she told her GMA colleagues and the audience.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Zee first shared the news that she and Aaron, 36 — who wed in June 2014 — were expecting their second child in August.

“Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙 new baby boy coming February 2018,” she wrote alongside a photo of her then-19-month-old son holding an ultrasound picture.

She also broke the news during the morning forecast on the ABC show, hinting at a baby bump as she projected the week’s weather.

“Another baby! Another boy!” she said after hugging her fellow anchors. “I feel good … five months left – [my belly is] gonna get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody because it’s already happening.”

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

RELATED: Ginger Zee Admits She Cried Over Cheese While Expecting Her First Child: “I Was So Irrational”

In a recent sit-down with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, Zee revealed that the one experience from her first pregnancy she would want to relive were those first few moments after her son arrived.

“When I had a c-section and they brought [Adrian] over and they put him up to my face … that feeling haunts me in the best way. I want that feeling all the time,” she said.

“What happens inside you, you actually transform and your heart bursts,” continued the proud mom. “I thought I was gonna die, in the best way … that much love comes out of you. So I would re-do and relive that moment over and over if I could.”