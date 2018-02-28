Baby Makes 4! See Ginger Zee's First Family Portraits with New Son Miles: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Ginger Zee just became a mom for the second time — and the ABC chief meteorologist admits the birth of her son Miles Macklin is still sinking in.

“Still in disbelief I’m surrounded by boys but couldn’t be happier,” Zee, 37, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos of her new family of four.

The new mother of two announced her son’s arrival on Twitter Feb. 9, sharing a photo of Miles’ foot the following day alongside his birth stats: 8 lbs., 7 oz., and 21½ inches long.

“Ginger and baby are doing great,” a source close to Zee told PEOPLE at the time.

Ginger Zee and family Karen Morneau

Ginger Zee's sons Adrian and Miles Karen Morneau

Miles made his official Good Morning America debut on Feb. 20, when Zee Skyped in to the morning show from the comfort of her couch to say hello and introduce her newborn son.

“He said to make sure @robinrobertsgma knows he’s a tough interview,” she posted.

Zee and her television-host husband Ben Aaron are also parents to 2-year-old son Adrian Benjamin — and she admits they’re loving life as a newly expanded brood.

“Cherishing every moment with Miles, even the long nights and feeding sessions,” she tells PEOPLE. “I am adoring the relationship Adrian is already developing with his little brother.”

