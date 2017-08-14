Good Morning America Meteorologist Ginger Zee Expecting Second Child – and It's a Boy!

There’s another baby in Ginger Zee‘s forecast!

The Good Morning America chief meteorologist announced on Twitter that she and her husband Ben Aaron Colonomos are expecting their second child in February.

“Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙 new baby boy coming February 2018,” Zee, 36, wrote alongside a photo of her 19-month-old son holding an ultrasound picture.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM PEN: How Today’s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake Up Calls!

She also broke the news during the morning forecast on the ABC show, hinting at a baby bump as she projected the week’s weather.

“Another baby! Another boy!” she said after hugging her fellow anchors. “I feel good … five months left – [my belly is] gonna get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody because it’s already happening.”

Zee and Colonomos wed in June 2014.