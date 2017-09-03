George Clooney Says Son Alexander Is ‘a Thug’ and Daughter Ella Is ‘Very Elegant’

George Clooney opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his new twins, saying that 3-month old Ella and Alexander already have personalities of their own.

“They start out with a personality right off the bat,” Clooney said in the interview to promote his new directorial effort, Suburbicon.”[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him,” he said to long time pal and Suburbicon star, Matt Damon . “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

“He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood,” Damon chimed in. “Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery,” Clooney added.

Clooney contrasted his description of Alex by praising his daughter’s elegance.

“She’s very elegant, and all eyes,” he said. “She looks like Amal, thank god.”

He also said he and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, “didn’t want to have really dumb names” for their children, instead settling on something more classic.

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” he said. “So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

On Saturday, the 56-year-old actor made his first red carpet appearance (along with wife Amal) after welcoming their twins in June.

The two attended the 74th Venice Film Festival, where Amal wore a stunning lilac Versace gown and George kept things classic in an Armani tux.