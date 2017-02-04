Geri Halliwell Shares Adorable Photo of Her 2-week-old Son Monty

Mommy loves Monty!

On Saturday, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner shared a photo with her husband, Christian Horner, and their newborn son Montague George Hector Horner. Baby Monty, as the family calls him, was born late January.

“Monty is two weeks old today,” the British singer captioned the black-and-white photo with her two favorite gentlemen, completing her post with a baby emoji and “x.”

While Halliwell Horner and her husband both have one daughter from previous relationships — Halliwell Horner’s 10-year-old daughter Bluebell and Horner’s 3-year-old daughter Olivia — this is the couple’s first child together.

The 44-year-old former Spice Girls member made the announcement about her son’s arrival on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn’s foot.

“Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz ,” she wrote. “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty”

Halliwell Horner and her Formula 1 racing team boss husband have been together since early 2014 and were married in England in May 2015 in a star-studded ceremony.

On Jan. 14, the “Look at Me” singer was surrounded by friends and family at her baby shower — hosted by longtime pal, interior designer Yassmin Ghandehari. Among the guests was Horner’s former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton. Meanwhile, Mel C sent her warm wishes from afar.