Sandy Spice! Geri Halliwell Horner Takes Her Baby Boy to the Beach for ‘Monty’s First Dip!’

He’s making a splash already!

Montague George Hector, the 11-week-old second child of Geri Halliwell Horner, enjoyed his first trip to the beach recently, as shared by his mom on Instagram Thursday.

In the snap, the former Spice Girl, 44, is clad in a simple blue one-piece with scalloped trip as she holds her smiling baby boy, who’s wearing a JoJo Maman Bébé swim outfit decorated with sailboats and a matching flap sun hat.

“Monty’s first dip!” Halliwell Horner captioned the mommy-son moment, where the twosome is about ankle-deep in water near the shoreline.

Monty is the first child for the singer and her husband Christian Horner, 43. Halliwell Horner is also mom to daughter Bluebell Madonna, 10, while Horner has a 3½-year-old daughter named Olivia.

“Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz ,” Halliwell Horner captioned a January 21 photo.

“Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”

Whether Monty will take after his Formula 1 racing team boss dad or musician mother or go in a completely different direction is of course unknown this early, but that doesn’t mean Halliwell Horner isn’t giving her son a taste of her talents already.

“Writing a song with Monty,” the singer, actress and fashion designer wrote alongside an adorable March snap of herself and her baby boy spending time at the piano.