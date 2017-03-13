Royal Girl Power! Geri Halliwell Horner Takes Daughter Bluebell to Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day

A visit with the Queen is one way to spice up your life!

In observance of Commonwealth Day in the United Kingdom, Spice Girls alum Geri Halliwell Horner took her daughter Bluebell Madonna, 10, to Westminster Abbey — for a very exciting reason.

“Took Bluebell to see the Her Majesty the Queen today,” Halliwell Horner, 44, captioned a photo of herself and her daughter inside the historical building, adding the hashtag, “#commonwealthday.”

In the snap, Halliwell Horner — who just gave birth to son Montague “Monty” George Hector in January — looks fabulous in a long hot-pink coat and black high heels, while Bluebell opts for a pretty pink lace dress and white fuzzy coat.

As Her Majesty leaves, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, she receives a posy and chats to members of the choir. #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/AR8LhWjAEc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 13, 2017

Meanwhile @TheDukeOfYork, The Earl of Wessex & Prince Harry are meeting guests & children @wabbey #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/Gd7nSOVBaT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 13, 2017

In the United Kingdom, Commonwealth Day is held on the second Monday in March every year, celebrating the Commonwealth of Nations. The Westminster Abbey service attended by Halliwell Horner and her daughter is traditionally also attended by members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth.

Other attendees this year included Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Took Bluebell to see Her Majesty the Queen today #commonwealthday 👸🏻 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Writing a song with Monty …😌 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:07am PST

#worldbookday Bluebell – queen of hearts ❤️ doing her make up. 😍 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:07am PST

Halliwell Horner’s outing comes just seven weeks after the birth of the singer’s second child Monty, who is her first with husband Christian Horner.

And the new mother of two, though undeniably busy — alongside her work and parenting commitments, she is expected to attend the funeral of George Michael, whom she named her son in part after, sometime this month — has prioritized making her daughter feel special.

“Bluebell – queen of hearts. Doing her make up,” Halliwell Horner captioned a snap earlier this month, showing herself putting makeup on Bluebell — the latter of whom is outfitted in a gorgeous Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts dress and tiara — in celebration of World Book Day UK.