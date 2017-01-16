Mini Spice Girls Reunion! Geri Halliwell Horner Celebrates Her Baby Shower with Former Bandmate Emma Bunton

Geri Halliwell Horner is about to be a mom again!

The Spice Girls alum and her baby-to-be were the guests of honor at a shower over the weekend, hosted by Horner’s pal, interior designer Yassmin Ghandehari.

“My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx,” the singer, 44, captioned a group shot including herself, Ghandehari and Horner’s former bandmate Emma Bunton.

My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx 😘 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Horner is currently expecting a baby with husband Christian Horner, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in October. She is already mom to 10-year-old Bluebell Madonna, her daughter from a previous relationship.

While Bunton, a.k.a. “Baby Spice,” was on hand to celebrate, others sent their well wishes — including the duo’s former bandmate Mel C.

“Hope you had a wonderful afternoon,” she wrote alongside one of the Instagram photos, adding unicorn, double-heart and champagne-toast emojis.

@sallywood1 @emmaleebunton – girl time 🤗 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Horner shared a second snap of herself, Bunton, 40, Ghandehari and friend Sally Wood, plus the latter’s twin baby girls — Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, 7 months, with husband Ronnie Wood — outfitted in matching onesies.

“Girl time,” Horner captioned the shot.

Bunton has been by her friend Horner’s side multiple times during her pregnancy.

In October, the duo stepped out together at the Attitude Awards 2016 in London, where Bunton presented Horner with the Honourary Gay Award — and Horner presented the world with the first glimpse at her adorable bump.