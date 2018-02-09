'Congrats Lucas!' See Past Gerber Spokesbabies Send Adorable Well Wishes to 2018 Contest Winner

The 2015, 2016 and 2017 Gerber babies have something to say: Congratulations!

After announcing 1-year-old Lucas Warren of Dalton, Georgia, as this year’s Gerber Baby, the company shared clips of 2016 winner Isla and 2015 winner Grace sending the new face their best wishes.

“Congrats, Lucas! Welcome to our family,” says Isla in her adorable video, holding up a colorfully decorated sign that reads, “Congrats Lucas!”

Chimes in Grace in her clip, “Congrats, Lucas! You’re going to love being the new spokesbaby.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Gerber Names First Spokesbaby with Down Syndrome: Meet Lucas!

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Another excited past champ? Riley, the 2017 Gerber spokesbaby! The big-brother-to-be took some time out from his toddler schedule to pose with some balloons, flashing a huge smile at the camera.

Above him is a sign reading, “Congrats Lucas 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby,” complete with a picture of the newly minted winner.

Riley, the 2017 Gerber Baby Courtesy Shines Family

RELATED: Meet Riley: The 2017 Gerber Baby!

After an exhaustive photo search that garnered more than 140,000 entries, Lucas was named 2018’s Gerber Baby, it was announced Wednesday on Today. And this year is extra noteworthy: Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to win the title since the contest began in 2010.

“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” said dad Jason Warren. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”