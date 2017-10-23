‘My Boy!’ Mom-to-Be Georgina Rodriguez Spends Adorable Quality Time with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s kids are a lucky bunch!

The pro soccer player’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting their first child together, shared a new photo to Instagram Monday, featuring herself playing with Ronaldo’s 3-month-old twins.

In the photo, Rodriguez is helping Ronaldo’s son — whose name is reportedly Mateo — sit up, while his sister (whose name has been reported as Eva Maria) looks on.

“Díganme si esto se puede aguantar!!!! #myboy💙 Buen día☀️☀️☀️,” the 23-year-old model captioned the snap, which loosely translates to, “Tell me if you can stand this! Good day.”

Rodriguez and Ronaldo, 32, have been open about sharing glimpses into their rapidly expanding brood. On Oct. 16, the pregnant model posted a family photo of the quintet, which included Ronaldo’s 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

“Sobran las palabras ❤️ Os amo,” Ronaldo captioned the photo — which loosely translates to “No words, I love them” — featuring the family lounging on a huge, comfy-looking outdoor daybed.

Special moments between Rodriguez and the twins seems commonplace. In late September, she shared a too-cute black-and-white photo of herself sharing a smile with Ronaldo’s daughter.

“Felices amorosos buenos días ❤️👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻☀️♥️✨ #amor,” she wrote alongside the post, which in English says, “Happy loving good morning #love.”