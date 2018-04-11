George Clooney and Wife Amal's Baby Nurse Says It Was 'Really Sweet' to See Them as Parents

George and Amal Clooney‘s 10-month-old twins Ella and Alexander are already well-traveled and so loved by their entire family.

Opening up to PEOPLE for this week’s issue, the babies’ nurse Connie Simpson — who has worked with other celebrity parents like Jessica Alba, Emily Blunt and Justin Timberlake, and whose new book, The Nanny Connie Way, is available now — reveals the heartwarming reason why she went to work for the Clooneys, as well as how “sweet” it was to see them as first-time parents.

“We went home to Kentucky and to see all of [George’s] family embrace the new additions to their family, it was amazing,” says Simpson. “It was amazing to see them develop into [parents] … I don’t look at any of them as stars because I knew George pre-marriage.”

“I actually came out of retirement to work for [the Clooneys] because … I didn’t want to feed them to the wolves,” she adds. “I wanted them to enjoy this situation for what it really was and I knew there were two of them, so to see them be able to enjoy it that way made me really happy because they deserved it. He deserved it, and she deserved it too. So it was really sweet to see that.”

Simpson reveals that with twins, she has taken a “chess not checkers” approach, i.e. staying “three moves out” — and has been committed to being positive about the perks of having two babies at once.

“People go, ‘Oh my God, you’re having twins,’ and I say, ‘That’s the rudest thing you can say to a person.’ Just say, ‘Congratulations, you’ve done it!’ ” Simpson advises.

“My advice is just to continue to play chess, not checkers, and you’ll be able to enjoy more of the moments with those two little creatures who just want to be loved,” she adds.

Of course, there are hurdles, too. In Amal’s May cover story for Vogue, the 40-year-old human rights lawyer remarked that although her son is “quite a healthy eater,” breastfeeding twins proved to be challenging.

“When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two,” she explained. “I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines.”

