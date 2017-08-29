George Clooney Opens Up About ‘Terrifying’ Fatherhood as He Praises Wife Amal: ‘She’s Doing So Beautifully’

George Clooney can’t help but sing praises about his twins — and his wife Amal.

The actor, 56, opened up about his new family life since the couple welcomed Ella and Alexander on June 6. And while he admitted the task of raising two little ones is daunting, he gave credit to Amal for knocking it out of the park when it comes to parenting.

“Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” George told the Associated Press before praising Amal, 39. “She’s like an Olympic athlete. She’s doing so beautifully.”

The Oscar winner remarked on how different his life has panned out from what he thought he’d be doing at his age — and admitted that he does help out with the 3-month-olds.

“Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit,” said George. “I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

George has been busy promoting his upcoming movie Suburbicon, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The actor and his attorney wife are expected to attend the premiere, doubling as the new parents’ first official event outing since welcoming their twins.

And although most things have changed in George’s life, there is one ritual Ella and Alexander is helping their dad keep up with.

“I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” the new dad joked to the AP. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.”