Tips and Tricks Times Two! George Clooney’s Costars Share Their Advice on Raising Twins

A pregnancy pillow! A great babysitter! George Clooney’s former costars have plenty of pointers for the dad-to-be

Christopher Polk/Getty

BRAD PITT

Their MovieOcean's series, Burn After Reading

His Twins: Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 8

His Advice: Get ready for chaos (and lots of love)

What He Said: "[There's] a lot of love, a lot of fighting, a lot of refereeing; a lot of teeth-brushing and spilling ... Chaos, total chaos. But so much fun," Pitt told The Telegraph in 2015.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

JULIA ROBERTS

Their MovieOcean's series, Money Monster

Her Twins: Phinnaeus and Hazel, 12

Her Advice: Find a good babysitter

What She Said: When asked if she'd let Clooney ever babysit her children, Roberts joked in 2016, "It would depend on how much time I was gone."

xelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

ANGELA BASSETT

Their Show: ER

Her Twins: Slater and Bronwyn, 11

Her Advice: Trust they've got each other's backs

What She Said: "She's big heart — she loves her brother — and he protects her in school … If she's having some trouble he's right in there for her, 'Don't you talk back to my sister!' " Bassett told Access Hollywood in 2013.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

JENNIFER LOPEZ

Their Movie: Out of Sight

Her Twins: Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 8

Her Advice: Invest in a pregnancy pillow

What She Said: "Carrying twins was really uncomfortable because you lay on one side and you feel there's a baby, and you lay on the other side and you feel there's a baby," Lopez told PARADE in 2010. "I actually had this really big pregnancy pillow ... that I used at night."

Jason Merritt/Getty

JULIE BOWEN

Their Show: ER

Her Twins: John and Gustav, 9

Her Advice: Learn as you go

What She Said: "I'm learning as we go — everyone says they're different people, they really are different people!" Bowen told The Huffington Post in 2014. "But they're also siblings who want to be together, but they compete."

