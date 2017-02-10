Babies
Tips and Tricks Times Two! George Clooney’s Costars Share Their Advice on Raising Twins
A pregnancy pillow! A great babysitter! George Clooney’s former costars have plenty of pointers for the dad-to-be
BRAD PITT
Their Movie: Ocean's series, Burn After Reading
His Twins: Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 8
His Advice: Get ready for chaos (and lots of love)
What He Said: "[There's] a lot of love, a lot of fighting, a lot of refereeing; a lot of teeth-brushing and spilling ... Chaos, total chaos. But so much fun," Pitt told The Telegraph in 2015.
JULIA ROBERTS
Their Movie: Ocean's series, Money Monster
Her Twins: Phinnaeus and Hazel, 12
Her Advice: Find a good babysitter
What She Said: When asked if she'd let Clooney ever babysit her children, Roberts joked in 2016, "It would depend on how much time I was gone."
ANGELA BASSETT
Their Show: ER
Her Twins: Slater and Bronwyn, 11
Her Advice: Trust they've got each other's backs
What She Said: "She's big heart — she loves her brother — and he protects her in school … If she's having some trouble he's right in there for her, 'Don't you talk back to my sister!' " Bassett told Access Hollywood in 2013.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Their Movie: Out of Sight
Her Twins: Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 8
Her Advice: Invest in a pregnancy pillow
What She Said: "Carrying twins was really uncomfortable because you lay on one side and you feel there's a baby, and you lay on the other side and you feel there's a baby," Lopez told PARADE in 2010. "I actually had this really big pregnancy pillow ... that I used at night."
JULIE BOWEN
Their Show: ER
Her Twins: John and Gustav, 9
Her Advice: Learn as you go
What She Said: "I'm learning as we go — everyone says they're different people, they really are different people!" Bowen told The Huffington Post in 2014. "But they're also siblings who want to be together, but they compete."