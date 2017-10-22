George Clooney Says Son Alexander ‘Laughs Louder Than Everyone In the Room’

George Clooney’s son is a giggly little guy.

In a recent interview with Extra, George went into detail about his twins with wife Amal — Alexander and Ella — explaining that they already have distinct character traits at four-months old.

Echoing earlier descriptions of his infants, the proud papa shared, “Ella is very elegant and dainty. She has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal.”

Of Alexander — who “weighs three pounds more than his sister” — George said “[he’s] just a thug, he’s a fat little boy.”

After noting that he and his wife were “done!” having children, the 56-year-old actor added that his son “laughs louder than anyone in the room, it’s the funniest thing.”

In September, George similarly called his little boy a “thug,” joking, “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

George has previously opened up about becoming a first-time dad — and the reason he and Amal stuck to traditional names for their babies.

“[We] didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything,” George told Paris Match in an interview published in September. “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” the actor previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

Now a husband and father, George also told ET he’s ready to start looking for different types of acting roles. “I think you have to look at your career over a long period of time and figure out what’s best to do, and actually, I’m looking for different kinds of roles now,” he admitted.