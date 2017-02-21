George Clooney Is ‘Really Excited’ to Be a Father: ‘We Are Really Happy’

George Clooney has finally opened up about becoming a father.

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” the actor, 55, said with a big smile during his interview with Laurent Weil on his French program, Rencontres de Cinema. “We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open.”

As for how Clooney informed his “very supportive” friends about wife Amal expecting twins, he said they gave him a little bit of a hard time.

“Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying noises,” he recalled. “And the whole table just busted up laughing.”

And while many of his pals have mastered diaper duty, Clooney is just getting started.

But when it comes to age, the star revealed he’s inspired by 89-year-old French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who had a child with his second wife, Nathalie Tardivel, when he was 70.

“So, I’m feeling a little better about being 56 by the time [they come],” Clooney admitted.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Amal, 39, is expecting twins — a boy and a girl — this spring.

“George is excited but nervous,” said a source close to the couple’s inner circle. “He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.”

A separate insider told PEOPLE, “He’s going to be the best dad.”