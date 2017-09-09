George Clooney Says There Are ‘a Lot of Things’ About Raising Kids That Make Him Nervous

Like most parents, George Clooney knows there’s a lot that can go wrong with raising kids.

“A lot of things make me nervous now with kids,” the new dad, 56, told Entertainment Tonight Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival. “What you want from your children is you want to make sure that they are compassionate and that they pay attention to the rest of the world.”

“They are going to be born into a life that, in some ways, is going to be very hectic,” Clooney continued. “But they’re also going to be born into a place of privilege and so they’re going to have to learn that [it’s] just by accident. And everything else is – you just have to pay attention to people.”

Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed their first children — twins Ella and Alexander — back in June. The pair made their first post-baby public appearance last weekend when they attended the premiere of Clooney’s latest film, Suburbicon, at the Venice Film Festival.

Clooney had previous opened up about becoming a first-time dad — and the reason he and Amal stuck to traditional names for their babies.

“[We] didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything,” George told Paris Match in an interview published Saturday. “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

But at the end of the day, Clooney is happy with being a dad.

An insider told PEOPLE, “George and Amal are very hands-on. The babies keep them very busy, but they both seem to love being parents.”