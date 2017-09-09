George Clooney is still marveling over his status as a new dad.

The actor-turned-director opened up about his life with newborn twins — Alexander and Ella, both 3 months — when he attended the premiere of his new movie, Suburbicon, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

“I’m so excited,” Clooney, 56, told PEOPLE on the red carpet about his children. When asked what was the most surprising thing about fatherhood, he said it was the complete lack of control.

“[I was surprised] how much I thought I had in control and how little control I actually have,” he said. “I have none! I think everybody quickly realizes that.”

Clooney’s wife, human-rights lawyer Amal, sat out this premiere, although she was on-hand last weekend when they attended the Venice Film Festival. However, Clooney was quick to admit that his daughter, Ella, looks like her mom.

“My daughter looks exactly like Amal,” he said. “She has big beautiful eyes … It’s incredible.”

Clooney — who directed, co-wrote and produced alongside longtime collaborators the Coen brothers — was joined at the premiere by the film’s star Julianne Moore. The project also stars Matt Damon, but he did not attend Saturday’s premiere.

RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals How George Clooney Told Him About Amal’s Pregnancy: ‘I Almost Started Crying’

Clooney and Damon had a blast at the Venice Film Festival premiering the film last week and later partied at the same venue where the Clooneys held a reception for their guests when they got married in 2014. The two stars are close friends — and Clooney revealed to Damon on the set of the film last year that Amal was expecting twins.

Suburbicon is a dark comedy about a white suburban town that’s rocked with racial tension when an African-American family moves in. It is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 27.