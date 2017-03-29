George Clooney Shares How He’s Preparing for Fatherhood: ‘I Know Swaddling’

George Clooney has a handle on fatherhood!

The Money Monster star spoke to Extra while promoting his new movie Suburbicon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, saying he and his attorney-wife Amal, 39, are preparing for the arrival of their twins.

“She is doing really great,” he said. “She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

The babies, reportedly due this summer, are the first children for the 55-year-old actor and the high-powered human rights attorney.

Clooney is confident that he is ready for newborns, though.

“I know swaddling,” he said. “I know what I’m in for.”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have To Work To Make As Much Money As Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

He also joked that diapers are certain to be an important part of life, “for me not for the kids.”

Julianne Moore, who is a friend of the star and also appears in his new film, told Extra that she thinks Clooney is ready for parenting.

“I think it is great,” she said. “I think he is going to be a natural. I’m not worried about him at all.”

Clooney directed Suburbicon, a comedy about a quiet family town where the best and worst of humanity is reflected through ordinary people.

The film also stars Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin and opens in theaters Nov. 3.