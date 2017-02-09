Babies
Everything George Clooney Has Said About Kids
For decades, the 55-year-old actor has fielded questions about fatherhood and the possibility of having kids. Now, he and Amal are expecting twins!
ON THE RESPONSIBILITY
"I think it's the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It's not something to be taken lightly. I don't have that gene that people have to replicate. But everything in my life has changed over time." — to PEOPLE in 2006
ON WHETHER OR NOT HE'S THOUGHT ABOUT IT
"I’ve thought about it I suppose, but I haven’t really – it hasn’t been high on my list, uh, I’ve been asked a lot lately because I’ve gotten married and I’m doing a movie with kids in it. You should see how creative the way they ask me." — on CBS Morning in 2015
ON THE IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY
"I’m really close with my family." — to CBS This Morning in 2015
ON NEVER SAYING NEVER
"It's not something I sit around saying: 'I'm never having kids! I'm never getting married! That's not how I live my life. My life is really about work and friends and those kinds of things." — to PEOPLE in 2006
ON BABYSITTING JULIA ROBERTS' KIDS
“She stayed at my house in Italy when she was first pregnant. She brought all those monsters (twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, then 11, and Henry, then 8) back to the house when they were actual human beings and we’ve had a blast with them.” — in a 2016 interview
ON SANDRA BULLOCK'S SON, LOUIS
"I haven’t babysat Louis, but I’ve spent some time with that kid. He’s a good kid ... Honestly, I can make all the jokes I want about Sandy because I love her, but she’s an unbelievable mom. And that kid’s unbelievably great." — to PEOPLE in 2014
ON NICOLE KIDMAN'S PREGNANCY
"I'm thrilled for her. [She’ll be] a perfect mother. She’ll be great. She’ll be a tall mother." — at the Critic's Choice Awards in 2008
ON ALREADY FEELING LIKE A FATHER (SORT OF)
“Just having Jason [Schwartzman] here next to me makes me feel like a father. He just got married, so I feel like a grandfather. I’m jumping right into it. I will bring lots of kids to the red carpet.” — at a 2009 press conference for Fantastic Mr. Fox
