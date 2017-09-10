George Clooney Gets Candid (and Funny) about New Fatherhood: 'It's Something I Never Thought I Would Be Doing'

George Clooney is loving life as a dad — and he’s happy to talk about it.

The actor and Suburbicon director is at the Toronto Film Festival to promote his new movie. Meanwhile, he’s also sharing a few choice jokes as well as serious insights about being a dad to three-month-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney.

“Right now with my kids, because I have no breasts, I don’t exist. I pick them up, I give them a bottle and I hand them back to my wife and they’re happier,” Clooney, 56, jokes to PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle.

Clooney sat down with Suburbicon star and friend Julianne Moore to discuss the new role in his life. And while the mom of two is already well past the newborn stage with 19-year-old Caleb and 15-year-old Liv, she couldn’t help but tease her friend about his sleep deprivation.

“Yeah, there’s no sleep right now, it’s all fun,” Clooney says. “It’s something I never thought I would be doing. All my friends are laughing at me and they think it’s funny — I get it. Fair enough, I gave them a hard enough time.”

The actor also shared his perspective on raising the twins amid a world of privilege. He says he’s facing the same challenges as any parent to make sure his kids are “decent human beings” and stay “happy and safe.”

“Nothing’s different,” he adds. “Just because you happen to have been born into a sort of lucky situation in many ways, certainly not into poverty and into some place of luxury, you want to make sure they’re empathetic and compassionate. That they learn all the things I was taught as a young man about how we’re only successful as a country as the people who are least successful.”

“I think that’s going to be a challenge, to constantly remind our kids that being born in one place doesn’t give you the right to just ignore everyone else’s difficulties,” the Oscar winner says.

Suburbicon — also starring Clooney’s pal Matt Damon — is a dark comedy about a white suburban town that’s rocked with racial tension when an African-American family moves in. It is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 27.