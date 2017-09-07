Babies

'I'm a Very Good Diaper Guy' and Everything Else George Clooney Has Said About Fatherhood Since Welcoming Twins Ella & Alexander

The Oscar winner and wife Amal welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017

By @gracegavilanes

ON DECIDING TO START A FAMILY TOGETHER

"We just felt we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us."

ON HOW AMAL IS DOING AS A NEW MOM

She’s like an Olympic athlete. She’s doing so beautifully.”

ON LEARNING THEY WERE EXPECTING TWINS

"[The doctor] goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one.' And I was like, 'What?' We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake."

ON THE RITUAL ELLA & ALEXANDER ARE HELPING DAD WITH

"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux. It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.”

ON BECOMING A DAD

"It was wild. You know, everything is conceptual until it's real. It’s like, 'Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s---. I’m a parent!’ ”

ON HOW HIS LIFE HAS CHANGED

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

ON HIS ROLE AS DAD

I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t expect.”

ON HIS SON ALEXANDER

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already ... He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

ON DAUGHTER ELLA

She’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god.”

ON HOW THEY DECIDED ON THEIR BABIES' NAMES

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald."

ON HIS ADVICE TO OTHER COUPLES

“I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

