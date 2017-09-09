George Clooney Didn’t Want to Give Twins Alexander and Ella ‘Ridiculous Hollywood Names’

George and Amal Clooney put a lot of thought into the classic names they choose for their 3-month old twins Alexander and Ella — purposely moving away from the trend of unique baby names sweeping through Hollywood.

“[We] didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything,” George told Paris Match in an interview published Saturday. “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

George’s chat with Paris Match came in the wake of the Venice Film Festival premiere of George’s new film Suburbicon, which the 56-year-old Oscar winner directed, co-produced and co-wrote alongside his longtime collaborators, the Coen brothers.

He spoke at the afterparty at Venice’s Hotel Cipriani, the same place the Clooneys held a party for guests the day after saying their “I dos” in front of about 100 guests at their September 2014 nuptials.

“It seems very funny to find myself three years later in the dining room where we celebrated our wedding,” George said, according to the magazine.

Of course, a lot has changed for George in those three years. Now, he’s on double diaper duty with he and his wife’s newborns — something the new dad told the Associated Press in August is “my job,” along with “walking them around a little bit”

It’s not a life he’s taking for granted. “I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins,” George said, advising, “Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

And enjoying the ride he has been, gushing to ET on Sept. 1 about the twins’ differing dispositions.

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him,” George said, gesturing longtime pal and Suburbicon star, Matt Damon. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

“He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood,” Damon chimed in. “Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery,” George continued.

In contrast to Alexander, George said Ella is “very elegant and all eyes.”

“She looks like Amal, thank God,” he joked.