George and Amal Clooney’s Babymoon: How They’re Counting Down to Twins

George and Amal Clooney seem to be savoring their last few months of peace and quiet before the Clooney household gets much livelier this summer, when they’ll be welcoming twins.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they strolled hand in hand near their manor in the English countryside on March 31.

“Everything’s going well with Amal’s pregnancy,” a source tells PEOPLE.

In February, the couple enjoyed a trip to Paris for the César Awards, where George was honored. While in the City of Love, they had an intimate candlelit dinner at the historic restaurant Lapérouse. Restaurant owner Grégory Lentz, who has known George, 55, since 2011, tells PEOPLE, “Amal is amazing. She is just lovely. He’s happier than I’ve ever seen him.”

Lentz adds, “They’re completely, fully in love.”

While in Paris, they also made time to do a little shopping for the twins at Baudou, a boutique specializing in handmade layette and stylish nursery furnishings.

During their 20-minute stop at the shop, a staffer told PEOPLE, Amal, 39, “was looking exclusively at cribs and nursery furniture” and George was “very nice, really simple, very easy. He was in jeans and a jacket, like any other expectant father we see on the weekend.”

And while the couple seem relaxed about what lies ahead, according to good pal Rande Gerber, who has two children with wife Cindy Crawford, the Clooneys are already well-prepared for parenthood.

“He’s been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice,” Gerber, 54, previously told PEOPLE. “He is going to be an amazing dad, and Amal is going to be an incredible mother.”

