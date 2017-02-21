Parents-to-Be George and Amal Clooney Are No Longer Traveling to Dangerous Countries: 'We Decided to Be More Responsible'

George Clooney is going to be one protective dad.

The actor, 55, and his wife Amal, 39, are expecting twins in late spring — a fact that has made Clooney reconsider some of his more adventurous travels.

Speaking to the French outlet Paris Match, the actor admits the couple is being more cautious as they await the arrival of their children.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” the actor tells the magazine. “I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

Amal, a top international human rights lawyer, has had to visit dangerous places before to attend to her high-profile clients. She even recently took on ISIS on behalf on her client Nadia Murad, a human trafficking survivor.

Amal revealed at the time that she and George had discussed the dangers that come with taking on a case involving ISIS, telling NBC’s Cynthia McFadden that “this is something I discussed with my husband before I would take on something like this … and we are aware of some of the risks involved.”

The actor also opened up about their plans after the birth, admitting that they will be a jet-setting family while the twins are young. “We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England,” Clooney says, referring to the houses they own in each country. “But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules.”

“People think we’re never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week,” he adds.

And according to the outlet, the idea of fatherhood is a topic weighing heavily on the actor’s mind. “How can we not be anxious about this immense responsibility?” Clooney admits.

“Bringing a child into this world … even two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it’s normal. I don’t know where this rumor comes from that we’re going to have a boy and a girl. We ourselves don’t know yet and don’t want to know.”

Clooney will receive a career award at this year’s César ceremony in France on Friday.