Twins Almost Here! George Clooney Jokes He Can’t Travel as Amal’s Due Date Approaches

George Clooney is this close to becoming a father to twins!

The actor, 56, skipped Sunday’s Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia, and submitted a video message to explain the reason for his absence.

“I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” Clooney said of his 39-year-old pregnant wife Amal, who is due in June.

Last year, Clooney, who is a member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, was in attendance to present an award at the inaugural gathering which honored the survivors of the Armenian genocide.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that George and Amal — who is an international human rights lawyer — are expecting two children. An insider told PEOPLE that the couple is “very happy” about the twins.

The Clooneys seem to be savoring their last few weeks of peace and quiet in London before they’ll be welcoming twins. In late March, they were spotted strolling near their manor in the English countryside. (Amal also has a home in Notting Hill, and her mother, Baria, lives in London).

“Everything’s going well with Amal’s pregnancy,” a source previously told PEOPLE.