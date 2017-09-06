George Clooney Reveals the Moment He and Amal Found Out They Were Having Twins: 'I Kept Thinking There Was a Mistake'

George Clooney is the first to admit that being a father at 56 was never something he would have predicted — but now it’s something he wouldn’t trade in for the world.

In a new candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George opens up about the moment that he and wife Amal Clooney decided they wanted to have children.

“It had never been part of my DNA,” he says. “We didn’t plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn’t want them.”

Soon after getting married, the couple felt a strong desire to start a family together

“We just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

But learning that they were expecting twins came quite as a shock for the older couple, who George says got pregnant without the help of any fertility drugs.

“[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake.”

George and Amal, 39, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6. Born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Alexander arrived first, at 12:54 p.m., followed by Ella at 12:56 p.m.

“It was wild,” he says. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s—. I’m a parent!’ ”

In that moment, George says his entire life changed.

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another,” he continued. “But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

While George gives Amal most of the credit when it comes to caring for the twins, he prides himself for his diaper changing abilities. “I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t expect.”

As for more kids in the future? Geroge and Amal say their family is complete.

“I’m 39,” Amal tells THR. “I already had them quite late.”