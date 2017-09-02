George and Amal Clooney Make Their First Public Appearance 3 Months After Welcoming Twins

Parenthood looks good on George and Amal Clooney!

The couple were all smiles Saturday at the Venice Film Festival as they arrived for the premiere for the crime comedy Suburbicon, which George directed, co-produced and co-wrote alongside his longtime collaborators the Coen brothers.

The outing marks the first time George, 56, and his human-rights lawyer wife, 39, have made a public event appearance since the birth of their twins Alexander and Ella on June 6.

Amal wore a stunning lilac gown and her hair curled up into a faux bob with an Old Hollywood feel. She accessorized with drop pearl earrings. George, meanwhile, kept things classic in a tux.

However, they haven’t been laying low in Venice. On Friday, the couple stepped out for a super glamorous dinner, with Amal looking stunning in a blue Missoni gown. Earlier in the day, George made a picture-perfect entrance at the festival, arriving in a boat (sans Amal) and posing for a photo call for his new film.

On Thursday, the couple were out on the town again for another pre-festival date night.

While George and Amal have been busy pulling double diaper duty with their newborns — something the new dad told the Associated Press recently is “my job,” along with “walking them around a little bit” — they don’t take any of their new life for granted.

“I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins,” he added, advising, “Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

Part of that ride includes plenty of laughs. “I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” George joked to the AP. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.”

Venice is a special place for the Clooneys. The Italian city was the location of their September 2014 wedding ceremony, held at the Aman Canal Grande Venice luxury resort in front of about 100 guests.

“George and Amal radiated love all night,” Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, told PEOPLE at the time. “The wedding was so unbelievably special, it was legendary. These three days – the friends, the families, the atmosphere, everything – will stay with me all the rest of my life.”

The Venice Film Festival kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday, Sept. 9.