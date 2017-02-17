A Boy! A Girl! How George and Amal Clooney’s ‘Thrilled’ Families Reacted to Twins News

There’s double the joy on the way for the Clooneys — and their families could not be happier!

The whole world was finally let in on George and Amal Clooney‘s biggest secret: The power couple is expecting twins later this year.

But while the news may have just broken, family members close to the spouses have known for a few weeks about the little ones on the way.

According to an insider, George and Amal “quietly let everybody in both families know” over the holidays, with Amal’s brother Samer spending Christmas with the couple at their lavish English estate.

“They’re all very happy,” the insider tells PEOPLE in the new issue.

The family-oriented couple are often spotted spending time with both sides of the family in the midst of their jet-setting travels.

They recently celebrated Amal’s birthday in Barcelona with George’s parents, Nick and Nina, after Nick and Amal spoke at a conference together.

George “is very happy and his entire family [is] very thrilled,” says a source close to the couple.

And the Alamuddin clan is just as excited about the new additions to the family. Her mother Baria, who lives nearby in the English countryside, was spotted shopping for vintage children’s books in London days before the news broke.

And Amal’s dad Ramzi can’t contain his joy. “He isn’t saying much, but I’ve never seen him happier,” says one friend close to Ramzi. “He’s very pleased it will be a boy and a girl — but he doesn’t know the names yet.“

Along with her parents, Amal can also turn to her sister for support, adds the source. “If she has questions or problems, her sister can help out.”

As George and Amal prepare for the arrival of the twins, those closest to the couple have no doubt that they will make great parents.

“Amal will be a fantastic mother because she’s mature and has waited for this,” the source says. “They both wanted children and twins is a double blessing.”

