George Clooney and Amal Clooney were well-meaning parents handing out headphones to their fellow passengers to apologize for having their 6-month-old twins on board.

The couple passed out noise-canceling headphones during a recent flight to Amal’s native England, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The devices featured the logo of the actor’s Casamigos Tequila and came with a note “apologizing ahead of time” if the twins cried, according to Page Six.

George, 56, and Amal, 39, welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney in June in London.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

On Tuesday, the actor’s best friend and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber revealed just how generous the two-time Sexiest Man Alive and first-time father really is.

The father of fashion’s It girl Kaia Gerber recalled a time in 2013 when Clooney gifted his closest friends one million dollars each, even paying their taxes for the year.

“There’s a group of guys we call ‘The Boys,’” Gerber said during a recent chat on MSNBC’s Headliners show. “George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, mark September 27th, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.’ George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life,’” recalled the restauranteur.

“I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases,’” Clooney said, according to Gerber. “We open it up, and it’s $1 million dollars in $20 bills. Every one of us – 14 of us – got $1 million. Every single one of us. We’re in shock.”