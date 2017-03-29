What Amal Won’t Let George Clooney Name Their Twins

George Clooney is a man of many talents, but apparently, picking baby names isn’t one of them.

The 55-year-old joked about welcoming twins with his wife Amal, sharing that he wants to name the little ones after his successful tequila company Casamigos — much to Amal’s dismay.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” he told Entertainment Tonight while promoting Suburbicon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

He adds, “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that George and Amal, 39, are expecting two children. An insider told PEOPLE that the couple is “very happy” about the twins.

Stars like Matt Damon and Cindy Crawford have praised the actor and the high-powered human-rights attorney, noting that the couple will be great parents.

Actress Julianne Moore followed suit on Tuesday, telling ET that the Ocean’s 11 star will be a “natural father.”

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Beauty and The Beast’s Wedding Registry

And the couple is preparing for parenthood, with George confident that he and Amal are ready for the babies’ summer arrival.

“She is doing really great,” he told Extra on Tuesday. “She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

“I know swaddling,” the dad-to-be added. “I know what I’m in for.”