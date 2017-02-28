George and Amal Clooney Shop for Twins in Paris: They Were ‘Looking at Cribs and Nursery Furniture,’ Says Staffer

Expectant twin parents Amal and George Clooney went shopping in Paris this weekend to arrange delivery for this summer.

Late Saturday afternoon, the couple paid a discreet visit to Baudou, a small, family-run showroom on the Left Bank’s Rue de Solférino. ‎The shop, behind the Musée d’Orsay, is a Parisian parents’ mecca, specializing in handmade layette and solidly stylish nursery furnishings.

During their quick visit, Amal, 39, spoke with staffers, asking questions while inspecting the shop’s hand-made nursery furniture. “She was looking exclusively at cribs and nursery furniture,” one staffer tells PEOPLE.

“The visit was brief — maybe 20 minutes — but she took information and said she’d be in touch. She was very friendly and very, very elegant.”

Added the staffer of George, 55, “[He] asked some questions, wanted to know a few details. He was very nice, really simple, very easy. He was in jeans and a jacket, like any other expectant father we see on the weekend.”

As for how the Clooneys learned about the shop, the staff doesn’t have any idea. Maybe George’s pal Brad Pitt — who came in a few years back to look at a pair of children-sized club chairs — told them?

The small family-run shop, whose line has always been made exclusively in France, has a long-established attraction for celebrity clientele — and not just French.

In business at the same location for 38 years, the Baudou family had supplied nursery furniture for Princess Grace of Monaco and then, in turn, her daughter Princess Caroline.

Other high-profile customers have included Céline Dion, Robert De Niro and Woody Allen — and staff can still recall the time they closed down the small corner shop for Michael Jackson, “Who literally bought one of everything in stock.”

