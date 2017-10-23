George Clooney Talks Twins at Suburbicon Premiere with Wife Amal

George Clooney is famous for his dastardly on-set pranks – and he’s already trying to pass them on to the next generation.

George and wife Amal Clooney were all smiles as they posed together at the premiere of his new movie Suburbicon on Sunday in Westwood, California. The new parents to twins Alexander and Ella – born in June – were also joined by Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, on the red carpet.

“When you’re directing, you’re busy. When you’re acting, you’ve got a lot of time and you can do all kinds of horrible things,” Clooney told PEOPLE at the premiere of his lack of tomfoolery.

“I’m already trying to teach my children dirty tricks,” 56-year-old actor admitted.

“Like the peanut butter on the tennis shoe move. You walk into a party with peanut butter on your tennis shoe, and you look around and ask anybody if it smells like crap, and then you reach down and you actually taste the peanut butter off of your shoe with your finger. That will really throw people up. That’s a rough one.”

Clooney donned an all-black suit for the occasion, while his real-life leading lady, 39, wore a strapless blue and white maxi dress. Showing where her daughter got her good looks, Baria Alamuddin sported a dark green dress with feathers on the sleeves.

The set of Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, was without George’s infamous practical jokes, as he was a bit busy writing, producing and directing the dark comedy.

The reactions from his cast were mixed about not being privy to his practical jokes.

“I am very bummed,” Karimah Westbrook shared. “I’m actually going to talk to him about that tonight because I wish he would play a prank on me, but maybe next film, hopefully, if we ever work together again.”

Glenn Fleshler added, “He says now that he’s becoming a dad, that he’s putting the practical jokes behind him, and I was relieved, because I don’t want to really be practical joked while I’m working. But he did tell me some of the stories about some of his jokes.”

RELATED VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Make Their First Public Appearance 3 Months After Welcoming Twins

RELATED: George Clooney Says He Gets Up with Amal Every Three Hours When She Nurses the Twins: ‘I Feel Guilty’

In a recent interview with Extra, George went into detail about his twins, explaining that they already have distinct character traits even at such a young age.

Echoing earlier descriptions of his infants, the proud papa shared, “Ella is very elegant and dainty. She has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal.”

Of Alexander — who “weighs three pounds more than his sister” — George said “[he’s] just a thug, he’s a fat little boy.”

After noting that he and his wife were “done!” having children, the 56-year-old actor added that his son “laughs louder than anyone in the room, it’s the funniest thing.”